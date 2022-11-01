Destin Library presents special Veterans Day program

Special to The Log

On Nov. 10 at 6 p.m., the Destin Library will present a special Veterans Day program featuring local author, Gregory S. Valloch.

Valloch’s grandfather, Corporal Howard P. Claypoole, kept two diaries and sent many letters home during his service with the U.S. Army during WWI. Using these and other historical records, Valloch wrote The Great War Through a Doughboy’s Eyes, which paints a vivid picture of the life and hardships of an American enlisted man while fighting the Germans.

In addition to discussing the book, Valloch will have documents and personal items from Corporal Claypoole’s service in the Army. Library staff will also have on display military memorabilia from veterans in their own families along with a military memorial table.

If questions, contact the library at 850-837-8572 or library@cityofdestin.com.