36th annual Christmas Tree Lighting event is Dec. 1

The City of Destin will host its 36th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting event on Dec. 1, at 6 p.m. at the Destin Community Center, located at 101 Stahlman Avenue.

This will be an outdoor event for the entire family with a visit from Santa Claus and entertainment will be provided by the Destin Elementary Chorus. Donations of one non-perishable food item will be collected for families in need.

For more information call the Destin Community Center at 850-654-5184.