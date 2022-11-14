43rd annual Toys 4 Tots Ride on the Emerald Coast set Nov. 20

Special to The Log

The 43rd Annual Toys 4 Tots Ride, sponsored by Emerald Coast HOG Chapter #3605 and Emerald Coast Harley-Davidson, is set to roll Nov. 20.

With proceeds of toys and monies benefiting the Emerald Coast Children’s Advocacy Center and Children In Crisis, there is a $10 registration fee and a new toy or gift card donation. Registration also includes entry for a grand prize IP Casino overnight getaway.

Motorcycle registration starts in person at 8:30 a.m. at the Emerald Coast Harley dealership located at 788 Beal Parkway NW in Fort Walton Beach. Kickstands are up at 11 a.m. for the sheriff escorted ride to the Niceville Mullet Festival Fairgrounds site where there will be bike games, a bike decorating contest, prize drawings, music, food trucks, and more.