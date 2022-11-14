Eggs on the Beach cooking competition raises $45,000 for local non-profits

Special to The Log

The 8th Annual Big Green Egg cooking competition, Eggs on the Beach, raised $45,000 for local non-profits.

The event, which was held Oct. 15 at Seascape Towne Center, featured a diverse array of deliciously creative bites. Presented by Bay Breeze Patio, 20 cook teams served culinary creations while tasters voted for their favorites.

Proceeds from the event are divided between the winning non-profit cook teams and the two benefitting charities, Food for Thought and Fisher House of the Emerald Coast. This year, they both received a $19,500 donation to support their mission. In addition, non-profit cook teams competed for a donation toward their cause.

This year’s non-profit winners include first place, Healing Paws for Warriors partnered with Swiftly Catering and presented a Korean Brisket burnt end with pickled veggies bite earning the non-profit $3,000; second place, The Eggstrahs for South Walton Academy won for their bacon bites and earned the charity a $2,000 donation; third place, Food for Thought won for their handmade meatballs and earned the organization an additional $1,000.

The diverse bites cooked on the Big Green Egg ranged from filet mignon, wagu beef meatballs, torched chicken wings, Korean brisket, and smoked pork belly to smoked Scottish salmon, fresh caught cobia, and local shrimp, among others. The cook teams also presented their inspiring creations to five honorary judges who ranked bites on taste, appearance and creativity.

Judges, including the Texas barbecue spice creator of Dude Food Fire Chef John O’Neil, award-winning Chef Al Massa of Brotula’s Seafood House, private Chef Kali Davis, Seagar’s Prime Steakhouse General Manager Michael McIntosh, and freelance food writer Abigail Abesamis Demarest, brought a variety of perspectives.

This year’s Judges Award Winners included first place, Sea Market for their pork and fish combination of Knob Creek marinated smoked pork belly with smoked gouda mac-n-cheese and smoked Scottish Salmon with a passion fruit reduction; second place, InDyne & RT&T for their bacon wrapped Gulf-shrimp and homemade banana pudding with sweet Knob Creek Bourbon drizzle; third place, Brock Pest Control for Fisher House of the Emerald Coast’s Beef Tenderloin Medallions with smoked mashed potatoes, and smoked cobbler with ice cream.

From appetizers to main courses to desserts, cook teams demonstrated the diverse cooking capability of the Big Green Egg.

This year’s Taster Choice Award Winners, included first place, K’Eggs Over Easy for Texas Twinkies and Knob Creek Texas Tea; second place, Nice Racks BBQ for their smoked pork bites; third place, InDyne & RT&T for their grilled bacon wrapped Gulf shrimp with Maryland Remoulade Sauce.

Teams had the opportunity to infuse Knob Creek Bourbon into their recipe and compete in the Knob Creek category as well. These three cook teams did just that and took top honors, including first place, K’eggs Over Easy; second place, Brock Pest Control for Fisher House of the Emerald Coast; and third place, Sea Market. Eggs on the Beach benefits The Fisher House of the Emerald Coast, which provides a home away from home for military families during medical treatment, and Food for Thought, which aims to fight childhood hunger and food insecurity among students in Walton and Okaloosa Counties.

Since its inception in 2013, Eggs on the Beach has donated more than $250,500 to local non-profits. For those who have considered purchasing a Big Green Egg, a limited number of Demo Eggs used during the competition are available at a discounted price. Learn more online at baybreezepatio.com or visit the Bay Breeze Patio showroom at 32 Forest Shore Drive, Miramar Beach.