The Destin Log

On Dec. 5, the Destin Snowbirds celebrated the annual opening of its roost with a ribbon cutting attended by Destin Chamber ambassadors and staff and community members.

The Snowbirds Roost, officially located in the Destin Community Center, offers regular programs and special events to snowbirds visiting the area. For more information, please call (850) 351-0672 or visit DestinSnowbirds.org.