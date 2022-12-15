Billy Claus pays a visit to Lulu's in Destin

The Destin Log

Families enjoyed a memorable 7th Annual Billy Claus and The LuLuBelles experience at LuLu’s in Destin last weekend.

Billy Claus is Santa’s warm weather-loving brother who lives in the Caribbean, but comes this way to help Santa during the holiday season. The LuLuBelles are Billy’s version of Santa’s elves. True to his island tradition, Billy arrived by boat from the Choctawhatchee Bay right behind LuLu’s.

The free event featured kid’s Christmas arts and crafts activities; the LuLuBelles reading of the children’s book authored by LuLu’s owner Lucy Buffett, Billy Claus and the Spirit of Christmas; then children got to have a personal visit with Billy Claus to relay their wish list to Billy Claus and have their photo taken.

“Once again, families and their kids had a great time participating in the activities and visiting with Billy Claus and the LuLuBelles. It’s a great LuLu’s Holiday tradition for sure,” said LuLu’s GM Jerry Daly.

LuLu’s is located in Destin at the foot of the Mid-Bay Bridge, next to Legendary Marina. For more information visit www.LuLusFunFoodMusic.com.