The Flying Needles Quilt Guild donates to ECCAC and others

The Destin Log

Over the years, the Flying Needles Quilt Guild in Niceville has donated Christmas stockings and quilts to the Emerald Coast Children’s Advocacy Center (ECCAC), and the organization is doing it again this year.

In addition to ECCAC, other organizations who received these home-made gifts of stockings, quilts, blankets, pillowcases and drawstring bags are Children in Crisis, Catholic Charities and the Northwest Florida Guardian Ad Litem Foundation. The Guild also supports the Quilt of Valor Foundation by making over 100 quilts a year for service members and veterans touched by war.

The Flying needles quilt Guild was started in 1989 by a group of 19 quilters and has grown to over 100 members. They meet regularly at New Hope Baptist Church in Valparaiso to make, discuss and learn quilting techniques.

Member Linda Renner-Weiss further added, “Our goal is to serve the community by donating to other service organizations and by serving as a source of information and education by means of exhibitions, demonstrations, lectures and workshops. For further information on our Guild, visit www.FlyingNeedlesQuiltGuild.org.”

“These heart-felt gifts from these amazing ladies will make Christmas brighter for the kids we serve,” said Julie Porterfield, CEO of ECCAC. “We sincerely thank the Flying Needles Quilt Guild for their annual contributions.”

For further information about the Emerald Coast Children’s Advocacy Center, visit www.eccac.org or call 850-833-9237. If abuse is suspected, call the anonymous Florida Abuse Hotline at 1-800-96-ABUSE.