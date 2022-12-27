Tickets on sale for 2023 Emerald Ball benefiting Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast

The Destin Log

Tickets are now on sale for the Ascension Sacred Heart Foundation’s 2023 Emerald Ball to benefit Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast. Celebrating the 20th anniversary of Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast, the event is Feb. 4 at 6 p.m. at the Hilton Sandestin Beach Resort Golf and Spa and is presented by Howard Group, Grand Boulevard, and Silver Sands Premium Outlets.

Proceeds from this year’s event will go toward purchasing a new computerized tomography (CT) scanner for both adults and kids. This is the third year for the event, with the previous two events each raising approximately $200,000. A new CT scanner will improve diagnostic image quality and save patients time during the scan. The hospital plans to install the scanner next year.

Individuals who wish to attend the event can purchase tickets for $150, which includes reserved seating, dinner, two drink tickets, live music and dancing. Sponsorship opportunities at all levels are also available, with a special reception for sponsors before the main event.

Guests are encouraged to wear shades of emerald for this elegant evening. The event also includes a wine and bourbon pull, a photo booth and an opportunity drawing for a $5,000 shopping spree at McCaskill and Company.

To learn more about the Emerald Ball, visit sacredheartemeraldball.com. For more information on tickets or sponsorship, contact Lisa Wainwright via email at lisa.wainwright@ascension.org or by phone at 850-278-3702.