Cafe Thirty-A raises record-breaking $50,000 for Caring and Sharing of South Walton

The Destin Log

Café Thirty-A’s Annual Christmas Charity Ball, held on Dec. 2, raised a record-breaking $50,000 for Caring and Sharing of South Walton, an organization that provides food and financial assistance to area families and individuals in need.

The sold-out event welcomed more than 250 guests to the festively decorated restaurant where they were greeted with complimentary valet, sponsored by Corcoran Reverie, and a glass of champagne, courtesy of Foundation Title and Escrow. Inside, event goers enjoyed heavy hors d’oeuvres, a gourmet dinner buffet, music by DJ Wub Control sponsored by Centennial Bank, and a photo booth courtesy of McNeese Title. Attendees also had the opportunity to view and bid on various pieces of art, jewelry, gift baskets, trips, and other luxurious items featured throughout the extensive silent auction. Sponsors and VIP attendees also received exclusive access to a pre-party event sponsored by A Boheme Design.

"It is an honor to host this event for Caring and Sharing of South Walton each year,” said Harriet Crommelin, owner of Café Thirty-A. “This year was extra special because we raised a record amount of $50,000. We love what this organization represents and all they do for our community."

Through ticket sales, sponsorship, donations, and funds raised from the silent auction, the annual event raised a record-breaking $50,000 for Caring and Sharing of South Walton. The money raised will be used to provide local families with access to food, financial assistance, case management, and connection to other resources.

“We are blown away by the community's support of this event and we are so very grateful for the continued support of Cafe Thirty-A,” said Carly Barnes, executive director of Caring and Sharing of South Walton. “These funds will help us keep up with increased demands for our services and allow us to support our neighbors in need in so many ways. Thank you for helping us end this very busy holiday season on such a high note.”

For area businesses interested in sponsorship for the 2023 Café Thirty-A Christmas Charity Ball, contact Jessica Bracken at jessica@proffittpr.com.