5th annual Hard Hats & High Heels set Feb. 10

The Destin Log

Habitat for Humanity Walton County is calling all ladies to kick off the 2023 Women Build Season at the Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa for its signature women's luncheon on Feb. 10, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

The 5th Annual Hard Hats & High Heels luncheon is back and better than ever as Habitat celebrates GALentine’s and female empowerment.

Tickets are available for purchase online at https://hardhats2023.eventbrite.com. Tickets are $75.

“We are so grateful for our generous sponsors, donors, and women that show up to support Habitat and our mission,” said Teresa Jones, Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity of Walton County. “This has become a sellout event year after year, and we are thrilled to host an event that is loved by so many women in our community and helps them build strength, stability and self-reliance.”

This year’s featured speaker is Nancy Francis. As a woman who co-founded a creative consulting company with dozens of Fortune 500 clients, Francis helped U.S. and global teams change their mindset as they developed and launched successful new products.

The silent auction, featuring furniture pieces donated to the ReStore and then upcycled by local creatives, will feature work by local artists Lee Hensley of Lola’s on 30A, Jennifer Jones of Compass Builders of Florida and Laura McKee of L. Hamilton & Co.

Help Habitat raise money through fun games, raffles, and a silent auction. Funds raised will help us work toward our vision in assisting families in our community to build safe and affordable places to call home.

“We are proud to partner with Habitat for Humanity to support the development of better, affordable living conditions for everyone. Vacasa serves communities across the Florida Panhandle and, through this partnership, our local team members have the opportunity to make a direct impact through volunteering and fundraising events, like the 5th Annual Hard Hats & High Heels Luncheon,” said Krystal Helms, Walton County Vacasa General Manager.

Sponsors include The Merchants of Rosemary Beach, Vacasa, Sandestin Ladies Golf Association, The Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa, Renovation Flooring, and Watersound Closings & Escrow.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available. Email manager@waltoncountyhabitat.org for more information.