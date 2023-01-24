Repeal Wine Dinner raises money for Food For Thought Outreach

The Destin Log

Restaurant Paradis’ seventh annual Prohibition Repeal Wine Dinner, presented by 30A Luxury Vacations, raised $14,000 for Food for Thought Outreach.

Guests gathered at the Rosemary Beach fine-dining restaurant for a private, Gatsby-inspired evening. Ticket holders enjoyed specialty cocktails made with Distillery 98’s Dune Laker vodka, each served in a commemorative glass courtesy of Buddy’s Seafood. Attendees also had a four-course meal prepared by Paradis’ award-winning chef, Mark Eichin. Each course was paired with wines by Vineyard Brands and sponsored by local businesses including Driftwood Wine and Spirits, Rosemary Beach Realty, SoWal House, and Swiftly Catered. Throughout the night, there was live music from Christy Larsen, courtesy of Inlet Beach Real Estate, and photographed by Anthony Whittington, compliments of 30A Cottages.

“We would like to thank all of our loyal patrons and fellow community members for sponsoring and buying tickets to this year’s record-breaking dinner,” said Restaurant Paradis owner, Danny Cosenzi. “During the holiday season we always look forward to hosting everyone and raising money for a local cause that makes a huge impact in our area.”

The proceeds raised from the annual prohibition event goes directly to Food for Thought Outreach, a local 501(c)3 organization that works to bridge the meal gap in the lives of food insecure children in Walton and Okaloosa counties.

“We are so grateful to benefit from this event,” said Tiffanie Nelson, CEO and founder of Food for Thought Outreach. “Restaurant Paradis has been a generous partner in our work at Food for Thought Outreach and events such as this make a direct impact in our organization.”

Since 2010, Food for Thought Outreach has been dedicated to serving the food-insecure children in our community. Currently, over 3,000 children are enrolled in their year-round programs serving Walton and Okaloosa Counties.

“We love to see our community come together in support of the children who need us the most,” Nelson said.