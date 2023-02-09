Bradley Copeland is 2023 Walton County Artist of the Year

The Destin Log

Bradley Copeland was recently named the 2023 Walton County Artist of the Year by the Walton County Tourism Department. She accepted the award during the annual Perfect in Walton County Awards held at the Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort and Spa.

"Bradley is such an incredibly talented artist and her story is truly inspiring," said Matt Algarin, Walton County tourism director. "We are excited to honor her as the 2023 Walton County Artist of the Year and look forward to working with her and showcasing her talents."

Copeland, based in Santa Rosa Beach, has more than 600 pieces in her collection with many works appearing in galleries across the Southeast. Her vibrant paintings have provided her the space to express and heal like nothing else in her life. She shares her process and the healing power of art with residents at the Walton County Correctional Institute in DeFuniak Springs.

“I’m so honored and so grateful to receive this award and to be able to live in a place where art is valued so highly in the community and so many opportunities are laid out for creative people like me,” Copeland said.

Now in its 21st year, the Walton County Artist of the Year award is a community program that showcases local artists, promoting the selected artist’s work throughout the year through a variety of publicity opportunities and events. The winner also receives an award of $4,000 in exchange for a piece of artwork that will be displayed in Walton County.

“I’ve found such a niche in this community, and I’ve made friends that are unmatched to anywhere else I’ve ever been. This is the most authentic version of myself I’ve ever had the privilege to be in my whole entire life, and it just has been completely embraced by this place and everyone in this place,” Copeland said.