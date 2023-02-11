Tea Fore Her fundraiser is March 5

The Destin Log

Tickets are now on sale for the 9th Annual Tea Fore Her fundraiser presented by Emerald Coast Hospice on March 5th from 12-2 p.m. at The Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort and Spa.

Guests are encouraged to dress up in their “tea party best” including their most fabulous hats to enjoy lunch and tea with great company while raising funds for those battling breast cancer on the Emerald Coast. This year’s soiree will feature breast cancer survivor, Jessica Foster from WJHG-TV, as the emcee for the event.

“For more than 20 years, it has been our honor at Emerald Coast Hospice to care for patients and families in our community. Our mission is to offer support, compassion, and dignity when life matters most,” Amanda Middleton RN, Clinical Liaison at Emerald Coast Hospice said.

“Giving back to our community is such an important part of what we do and we are proud to support our neighbors that continue to battle breast cancer through our sponsorship of Tea Fore Her. Life is about making the best of every moment throughout their journey,” Middleton said.

Tickets are $65 per person, or $60 for breast cancer survivors, and includes a plated lunch, live music, photo booth, complimentary glass of champagne, silent auction, and as always, a prize for “Best Hat.” Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.foreher.org/tea-fore-her.

“As a breast cancer survivor, the Tea Fore Her is a very special event,” Ginny Richerson, Fore Her Board Member & Patient Liaison said. “Please come join us for an afternoon of tea, fun, and friends while we raise money to support breast cancer patients along the Emerald Coast.”

Sponsorship opportunities are still available. For more information email ali@weilhousecreative.com or visit https://www.foreher.org/tea-fore-her.

About Fore Her

Founded by Amy Walsh after her mother and aunt lost their battle with breast cancer, Fore Her was initially conceived as an annual golf benefit to assist local women battling breast cancer with the financial burden of the disease, but as the need grew, the nonprofit expanded to host three annual events to raise funds to continue to support those affected in Northwest Florida. Funds raised are used to provide temporary assistance with bills such as mortgage or rent payments, utilities or helping pay for auto repairs so patients can get to treatments. Fore Her offers resources, hope, compassion and education for all who are affected by breast cancer.

Find additional information about volunteering, available resources, and how you can help, visit ForeHer.org.