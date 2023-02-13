Emerald Coast Theatre Company presents Steel Magnolias

The Destin Log

Emerald Coast Theatre Company (ECTC) will present Steel Magnolias Feb. 24 - March 5.

Make an appointment at Truvy’s Beauty Salon and get all the latest gossip from Shelby, M’Lynn, and the rest of the magnolias as they navigate life’s greatest joys and tragedies. Filled with hilarious repartee and not a few acerbic but humorously revealing verbal collisions, you will find a little piece of yourself in each of the characters.

Filled with so much heart and warmth, Steel Magnolias touches on the gentle strength and courage that every woman carries within them as they support each other through the good times and bad.

Written by Robert Harling. Directed by Marci Duncan. ECTC is proud to host guest director Marci Duncan, an accomplished actress and director.

Cast is as follows: Stephanie Phillips as Truvy; Kayla May, Annelle; Jacqueline Jones, Clairee; Madison Bailey, Shelby; Kerry Sandall, M'lynn; and Darla Briganti, Ouiser. Steel Magnoliaswill be staged in ECTC’s main space located on the second floor of 560 Grand Boulevard in Grand Boulevard Town Center in Miramar Beach. Tickets range from $28 - $36 depending on the show time/day. There is an additional processing fee for ticket purchases. Purchase tickets online at www.emeraldcoasttheatre.org. Save the date for ECTC’s upcoming performance of The Sound of Music(May 5 - 14). Stay tuned for a Theatre for Young Audiences Performance of You and Me Under the Sea - April 1 and 8. To make a tax-deductible donation, volunteer or learn more about Emerald Coast Theatre Company, call 850-684-0323 and visit www.emeraldcoasttheatre.org. Engage with ECTC as well on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

ABOUT EMERALD COAST THEATRE COMPANY:

Emerald Coast Theatre Company is a 501(c)(3) founded in 2012 by Nathanael Fisher, MFA, and his wife, Anna Fisher, MA. Based in Miramar Beach, ECTC’s mission is to enrich and entertain the Emerald Coast community through professional and educational theater. ECTC operates year-round with a two-fold mission to provide both educational and professional offerings to the Northwest Florida community. Educational programs include after school and home-school programs, Theatre for Young Audiences productions, field trip opportunities for local children, touring and staged productions, summer camps, workshops and classes. The professional theater efforts are focused on thought-provoking productions and collaborations, as well as acting and improv workshops and classes for adults.