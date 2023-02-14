ECCAC's Gala in the Garden and Golf Weekend is set for March

The Destin Log

The Emerald Coast Children’s Advocacy Center (ECCAC) is putting on their annual signature Gala in the Garden and Golf Weekend, this year presented by George and Janice Hendricks.

The gala features a cocktail hour starting at 5:30 p.m., with dinner being served at 6:30 p.m. on March 10, at the Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa. Guests will enjoy dinner and live entertainment by popular local musicians, The Will Thompson Band, live auction, as well as a featured guest speaker. The gala is an energetic, yet important ECCAC fundraiser to benefit children by providing services at no cost to help identify, treat and support child victims in abusive situations.

The golf tournament, also to benefit ECCAC, will take place on March 12, at Kelly Plantation Golf Club with registration and a cookout meal from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. with a tournament shot gun start at noon. Tournament cost is $400, which includes two tickets to the gala. Gala tickets are $250 per couple. Reservations can be made on-line at eccac.org. Sponsorships are still available. Contact Lee Curtis at at 850-684-4422, or email her at Lee@eccac.org.