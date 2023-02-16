Couples say "We still do" at LuLu's Tropical Re-Union

The Destin Log

The popular complimentary Tropical Re-Union wedding vow renewal event was held just in time for Valentine’s Day at LuLu’s in Destin.

Despite the inclement weather, romance was in the air with 175+ loving couples gathering indoors to renew their wedding vows.

Ted Corcoran emceed the afternoon, as well as being the officiant to renew the couple’s vows in a loving ceremony.

Prizes were given to the couples married the shortest, 3 years, and the longest, 61 years. The “newly-weds” were given official Certificates of Reunion. They also enjoyed champagne, wedding cake and flowers were given to the brides.