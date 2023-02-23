Celebrities trade in uniforms for aprons at inaugural DHS Celebrity Server Luncheon

The Destin Log

More than 150 guests joined some of the biggest names in sports and the local community as they traded in their helmets, sneakers, bats, and uniforms for trays and aprons at the Edge Seafood Restaurant and Skybar on Feb. 16.

The event benefited Destin High School’s Athletics program. Athletic department fundraising is necessary to pay for field rental, officials and uniforms for 25 sports.

Guests of the event enjoyed hors d'oeuvres, entrees, and dessert as they had the opportunity to rub elbows with celebrities such as:

Coach Tommy Bowden, former Head Coach of Clemson University and Tulane University

Pete Smith, former Atlanta Braves player

John Rocker, former Atlanta Braves player

Danny Collins, former Pittsburgh Pirates player

Bob Bratkowski, former assistant NFL and NCAA football coach

E.G. Green, former Indianapolis Colts, FSU player and FSU Hall of Fame Inductee

Miles Jones, Major Lacrosse League player

Mel Ponder, Board of Okaloosa County Commissioners

Ben Anderson, Okaloosa County Tax Collector

Jim Luttrell, DHS Founding Board Member

Charlie Nix, Under Sheriff

There was a friendly competition between the celebrity servers to show who could raise the most money in tips, which were donated to the high school. The first place "Moneymaker Award '' was awarded to Mel Ponder and Pete Smith, who raised $1,440 in tips between the two event seatings. Jim Lutrell and Danny Collins took second place with $1,020 in tips.

Professional photographer Micha Everett donated her time to help capture the event and take pictures of guests with their favorite celebrities, and local businesses donated raffle items to raise additional funds.

The celebrity server luncheon raised $12,500.54 for Destin High School’s athletic program. DHS plans to do the event again next year.