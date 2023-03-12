Easter Egg Dash is back at LuLu's in Destin on Easter Sunday

The Destin Log

The Easter Bunny will be visiting LuLu’s to help boys and girls hunt for eggs on the sandy beach overlooking the Choctawhatchee Bay on Easter Sunday, April 9, and to visit with the kids.

The Easter Egg Dash will start promptly at 2 p.m. Kids will be divided by age groups for safe fun for all, including photo op memories with the Easter Bunny from 1 to 3 p.m.

LuLu’s is located in Destin at the foot of the Mid-Bay Bridge next to Legendary Marina. For more information, visit www.lulusfunfoodmusic.com.