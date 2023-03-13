Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation calls for artist applications and poster art for ucoming festival

The Destin Log

Plans are already in the works for the Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation's Festival of the Arts which showcases more than 100 artists from across the United States. The festival is a celebration of art, music, food, and family fun and features a live music lineup, a food bistro, a wine and beer garden, art activities for kids, merchandise, and more.

The 28th festival is slated for Oct. 28-29 at the Mattie Kelly Cultural Arts Village in Destin.

This is a juried show that includes artists in the categories of watercolor, acrylic, clay, mosaic, metal, jewelry, sculpture, photography, oil, pastel, collage, fiver, pen & ink, glass, wood, paper, mixed media, pottery, resin, ceramics, fiber, glass and more.

Artists display their pieces and compete for $12,000 in cash award prizes for: Best in Show, People's Choice Award, Awards of Excellence, Awards of Merit, and Judge's Recognition Awards.

Participating artists must pay a $30 non-refundable jury fee. Booth fees are from $300.

The winning design for the official poster competition will become the signature artwork for festival T-shirts, posters, marketing collateral, and merchandise and will be displayed on the cover of the festival guide. The winning artist will also receive a $500 cash prize.

"Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation is a champion for arts and culture and the Festival of the Arts helps to build that creative community. This festival attracts artists from across the country and has become a popular annual fall event with locals and visitors alike,” said Deb Nissley, director of operations for Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation.

The application deadline for both artist exhibition and poster art are June 30.

Visit www.mkaf.org for artist application, rules of participation, and poster art entry forms. Call 850-650-2226 or email mkaf.org for more information.