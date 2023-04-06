2nd Annual FORE! The Love of Animals Golf Tournament set for June

The Destin Log

Calling all animal lovers and golf enthusiasts! After an astounding success in its inaugural year, Alaqua Animal Refuge will host the Second Annual “FORE! The Love of Animals” Golf Tournament to be held June 10 at The Links Golf Club at Sandestin in Miramar Beach.

Presented by Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort® as the Top Dog Title Sponsor, the Tournament welcomes teams of four plus individuals. Participants can expect a fun day on Sandestin’s original golf course and one of golf enthusiasts’ favorites.

The tournament features an 8:30 a.m. check-in with a 10 a.m. shotgun start, scramble format; breakfast by Chick-fil-A and a Bloody Mary and Mimosa bar; 18 holes of golf with a cart; boxed lunch; two drink tickets; and a fun after-party. Registration is $250 per golfer or $850 per foursome. Registration opened April 5 and can be found online at www.Alaqua.org.

The tournament will wrap up with a “Yappy Hour” Awards Celebration to be held at the Sunset Bay Café in Sandestin for all participants and sponsors, and will feature an array of hors d’oeuvres, beer, and wine. The event will also have multiple raffles and live music. Awards will be given for first, second, and third teams, closest to the hole, and closest to the snake.

There are a number of opportunities to support the tournament with sponsorships including Yappy Hour, Eagle, Bird Dog, Beverage Carts, Doggie Bag (Lunch), Driving Range/Putting Green, and more. These sponsorships are a great way to showcase your company and support for Alaqua. The tournament also offers hole sponsorships where you can have your pet’s name and photo, your company’s logo, or your name on an individual hole sign. Hole sponsors are also welcomed to keep their sign after the tournament is over. For more information, contact Stacey Salatich at ssalatich@Alaqua.org.

FORE! The Love of Animals benefits Alaqua Animal Refuge and will provide crucial funding for its daily operations in supporting their mission to provide shelter, safety, and second chances to all kinds of animals. For more information, visit Alaqua.org.