Knights of Columbus Crawfish Boil huge success

The Destin Log

The Emerald Coast Council of the Knights of Columbus Council 11893 held their inaugural K of C Crawfish Boil at Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Destin on March 31.

The event was designed to build community in the parish, increase momentum that is supported by the excitement of getting back into a beautifully renovated and expanded church facility and to make the KCs more visible so they can do more for Corpus Christi. This event benefitted the Corpus Christi parishioners, the pastor, office staff and the entire community shinning a bright light on the parish that can attract others.

Corpus Christi Catholic Church underwent an expansion and extensive renovations over the last 18 months. The church building was closed during renovations and the parish hall was used for Mass which is about a fourth of the size of the church building. With the recent re-opening of the church, there is a buzz in the parish and a lot of excitement from its parishioners and the local community.

The idea of a crawfish boil was fostered by Fr Viet Huynh, Pastor at Corpus Christi Catholic Church. The Knights of Columbus, drawing its membership from Corpus Christi in Destin and Resurrection in Miramar Beach, offered a fish fry but Fr Viet thought that a crawfish boil would be better. He was right.

Brother Tim Kersanac, a long-time member of the Knights of Columbus 11893, Trustee, Past Grand Knight and Corpus Christi parishioner led the team that developed the idea, organized the event and made it happen in less than 30 days.

“This was definitely a team effort and I thank our council for supporting this exciting event at Corpus Christi,” said Kersanac. “We hope this will become an annual event.”

The event was very successful with great comradery, friendship and sharing a good time with each other. People are already talking about next year.