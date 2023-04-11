Easter bunny hops on over to Destin

More than 400 people came out to the Destin Community Center on Saturday with baskets in hand to gather up Easter eggs at the City of Destin's annual Easter festivities.

The city had originally planned an Easter egg hunt at the Morgans Sports Center with 10,000 eggs up for grabs, but due to inclement weather, the festivities were moved inside the community center.

Children had a chance to gather up eggs filled with treats and prizes. They also lined up to have their face painted as well as to see the Easter bunny.