LIFESTYLE

Easter bunny hops on over to Destin

Tina Harbuck
The Destin Log
Trinty Maurer gives the Easter bunny a high-five.

More than 400 people came out to the Destin Community Center on Saturday with baskets in hand to gather up Easter eggs at the City of Destin's annual Easter festivities.

The city had originally planned an Easter egg hunt at the Morgans Sports Center with 10,000 eggs up for grabs, but due to inclement weather, the festivities were moved inside the community center.

Connor Handel, 3, and his sister Emily, 7, have their photo taken with the Easter bunny on Saturday at the Destin Community Center.

Children had a chance to gather up eggs filled with treats and prizes. They also lined up to have their face painted as well as to see the Easter bunny.

Faith Maurer, 3, looks for the perfect bunny. More than 400 came out to the Destin Community Center on Saturday to gather eggs and visit the Easter bunny.
Faith Maurer, 3, gets a big hug from the Easter bunny on Saturday at the Destin Community Center.
Shepherd Anderson, 2, carefully picks an Easter egg from the hand of Jessica Cooper, who was busy Saturday morning handing out eggs to the youngsters at the Destin Community Center.
Emrie Bass, 6, gets her face painted like a bunny by Emily Campbell on Saturday at the Easter festivities at the Destin Community Center.
Chelsie Hayden helps her three children check their eggs for candy and prizes. Seated from left are Etta, Fiona and Delanie.