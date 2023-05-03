La Luna fashion show benefits Boys and Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast

The Destin Log

La Luna Children’s Boutique, located in Grand Boulevard at Sandestin®, raised $5,000 for the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast during their inaugural Spring Fashion Show and Tea Party, held April 1.

More than 100 families came out to Grand Boulevard’s North Lawn for a kid’s fashion show, sponsored by John Lee Nissan. Over 30 local models, ages 2-12, walked the runway showcasing the boutique’s latest spring and summer arrivals.

Following the show, guests entered the springtime Tea Party featuring light bites, pop up shops from local vendors, a DJ, and Easter-themed arts and crafts activities. The Easter Bunny made a special appearance during the tea party and greeted the crowd of children before sitting down to take family photos.

“We are humbled by the generosity of our customers and this community,” said La Luna owner, Karoline Kellogg. “We are also wowed by the generosity of the Boys and Girls Club, who are obviously invested in this nation’s future. As they afford children from our community a safe and positive environment to express themselves and enjoy their youth, we are honored to have been able to support their wonderful work.”

Throughout the afternoon, La Luna also raffled off a variety of items including gift cards, vacation stays, and gift baskets. Through personal donations, raffle proceeds, and a portion of the sales made throughout the day, La Luna raised $5,000 for the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast.

"We are so thankful for businesses who care about our mission,” said Shervin Rassa, CEO of Boys and Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast. “We cannot thank La Luna Children's Boutique enough for this $5,000 donation. These funds will directly impact our South Walton and DeFuniak Springs clubs and will be used to cover the costs associated with implementing summer learning programs."