Okaloosa School District to offer education summer camps for rising fifth graders

The Destin Log

The Okaloosa County School District, in conjunction with the Okaloosa Public Schools Foundation, will host 12 free Career and Technical Education (CTE) Summer Camps for rising 5th graders in June.

The camp's design is to inspire young students to learn more about CTE career fields and encourage them to enroll in a CTE course when they reach middle school. Campers will have options ranging from hands-on skills in building trades, welding, and automotive to learning apps, design, and coding in computer camps. Campers may want to learn some cooking skills, hair styling tips, and nail art. All centers will be operated by experienced Okaloosa County teachers.

Interested campers can sign up via a QR code on the corresponding camp they wish to participate in, and each camp is limited to the first 20 students who sign up. The camps are from 8 a.m. to noon, Monday through Thursday, and all materials, supplies, and snacks will be provided. Families of participating students must coordinate transportation, and confirmation of the student's camp acceptance will be emailed to parents.

For more information, please visit www.okaloosaschools.com.