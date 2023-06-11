IV Sea Hydration Spa celebrates grand opening in Destin

The Destin Log

IV Sea Hydration Spa LLC held a grand opening and ribbon cutting celebration with the Destin Chamber on May 30.

IV Sea Hydration Spa LLC offers infusions that aid in improving dehydration, illnesses, hang overs, viral infections, chronic fatigue, oxidative stress, auto immune disorders, inflammation, weight loss, depression and even injections and infusions that may help slow and reverse the aging process.

Its IV infusions and vitamin injections are formulated in house with additives from the most trusted FDA approved compounding facilities and protocols formulated and approved by its own medical director. Visit ivseahydrationspa.com for a menu and for detailed information regarding which service may benefit you the most in achieving your goals of ideal health and wellness.

Mobile services are available for wedding parties (pre-post), bachelor/bachelorette parties, birthdays, post vacation recovery, festivals, sporting events, golfing events, fishing tournaments, cross fit events, grand openings, family reunions, and more.

Visit the spa at 12671 Emerald Coast Pkwy. #208, in Destin, or call 850-401-3015 to set up an appointment.