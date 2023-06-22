Destin Garden Club presents National Garden Club Specialty Flower Show

The Destin Log

The Destin Library opened its Calhoun Room to showcase local flowers and foliage that would delight your senses on June 6 for the National Horticulture Specialty Flower Show presented by the Destin Garden Club.

As the show doors opened, my eyes could barely register the proliferation of rainbow colors and shapes. Members of the garden club had gathered their most beautiful cut flowers, ferns, culinary herbs, decorative foliage, container-grown plants, and hanging baskets. Also included were two education exhibits. While enjoying light refreshments, visitors looked over 134 horticulture exhibits.

The show was of the highest caliber, accompanied by three judges who viewed the show one day earlier to face the mind-twisting complexities of choosing the winners in each category. The judges were Deanna Gordon, Ann Crawford, and Carole Martin. What a difficult job to select the highest perfection of one entered specimen over another. I watched as the judges conversed with each other and discussed the merits of each.

The show’s highest award, the Horticulture Excellence Award, was won by club president Lee Vanderpool for his Japanese Maple specimen. Awards of Merit for other outstanding entrants were won by Karen Dewing, Laura Hall, and Lee Vanderpool. The Arboreal Award went to Laura Hall. One of the Education Exhibit Awards was won by Janet Hays and Velda Dougherty, working together on a display for “Preserving Our Beautiful Butterflies.” The Grower’s choice Award was given to Karen Dewing.

The first National Horticulture Specialty Flower Show in Destin was an afternoon to remember. I would say “perfection to details” helped create a fabulous soirée for the community to visually enjoy a world of garden possibilities not known to everyone here. A special thanks to the Destin Show Chairman, Velda Dougherty. A job well done.

The Destin Garden Club has worked continually through the last 20 years to help keep the gardens on the library’s grounds in excellent condition. When you visit the library, don’t miss the popular Butterfly Garden and the Blue Star Memorial Garden. The new Japanese Garden is located just to the right of the front of the library and is in the beginning stages of development.

For more information about Destin Garden Club, contact Club President Lee Vanderpool via email at leev4@cox.net. The club meets from September to June, but members work year-round in the gardens! Membership is open to all. “Come Grow with us!”

This column was provided by Laura Hall, freelance journalist, with help from Anne Collins.