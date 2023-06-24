Emerald Coast Fitness Foundation's second annual fundraising event raises $84,000

The Destin Log

The Emerald Coast Fitness Foundation (ECFF) raised $84,000 at the second annual Sip and Splash: An Aquatic Affair, presented by Tim Smith Acura.

The charity event was on May 20 at the Taj Renee Community Aquatic Center, at 4345 Commons Drive West in Destin. For the second year, the pool facility, which usually hosts swim lessons and swim meets, was transformed into an elegant event space with whimsical balloon décor from Mingle, along with bistro twinkle lights, coastal place settings, and over-the-top florals from Showtime Events and Perfect Day Weddings.

Over 250 guests were greeted upon arrival with complimentary valet, courtesy of 654 Limo, and a glass of prosecco from Gulf Water Wines before entering the event. The evening kicked off with a cocktail hour featuring hand rolled sushi by Camille’s at Crystal Beach’s Yoshie Eddings, live music by Al Alvarado, and a live painting by Maxine Orange sponsored by White Wilson Medical Center.

Attendees also had the chance to explore the extensive silent auction and bid on many items including vacations in Colorado, Idaho, Alabama, and Okaloosa Island, along with jewelry, gift cards, gift baskets, artwork and more.

All funds raised through ticket sales, sponsorship, and the silent auction go directly back to the foundation to help fund the operation costs, upgrade equipment, and provide resources for the numerous aquatic programs at the three community pools they manage, including the Taj Renee Community Aquatic Center in Destin, the Bernie R. Lefebvre Aquatic Center in Fort Walton Beach, and the ROC Pool in Crestview.

“We are thrilled that our second annual event received the same support as the first one. We are looking forward to planning for next year and making it grow even more,” said Kathi Heapy, co-founder of ECFF. “It is wonderful that the aquatics community is gaining connections to our overall communities. The future is bright and opportunities for growth and improvement are increasing as leaders see the value of aquatics to our community.”