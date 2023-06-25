Emerald Coast Storytellers to celdbrate anniversary with Emerald Coast Theater Company

The Destin Log

Emerald Coast Storytellers, a local writer's group that has shown impressive growth since their inception last July, will be hosting their one-year anniversary celebration at Grand Boulevard’s Emerald Coast Theatre Company on July 14.

In the past year, Emerald Coast Storytellers has made waves throughout Walton County with their curated monthly events that take aim at both highlighting and elevating the literary landscape within the 30A community and beyond. They host a series of events including their Open Mic Nights, After-Hours Writing Nights, and Story-Pairing Dinners, a brand-new concept they launched back in early February.

With hundreds of unique attendees and stories written and shared, the Walton County community has come to expect a level of talent and magic at their events, and the one-year anniversary will be no exception.

The local storytellers who will be taking the mic will be chosen ahead of time and have crafted their stories specifically for the evening’s theme of MILESTONES.

Throughout the event, local writers including Ali Diamond, Kristy Holditch, Lindsey Hagood, Mary Alayne Long, Lucinda Bunn, and more, will share their tales with the crowd centered around the July theme of Milestones.

Mary Alayne Long, locally renowned author and Southern humorist, will be the guest emcee for the night.

The event will conclude with the featured storyteller Jennifer Steele, Executive Director of the Cultural Arts Alliance. She will share her journey and touch on milestones of her own. Tickets are currently on sale for the One-Year Anniversary Open Mic Night at www.emeraldcoaststorytellers.com.