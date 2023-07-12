Immanuel to offer seven session marriage course starting July 17

The Destin Log

Whether you’ve been together six months or sixty years, whether you’re in a good place or struggling, The Alpha Marriage Course offers practical support to strengthen your relationship.

Beginning July 17, and running for six more Mondays, 6:30-9 p.m., Immanuel Anglican Church in Destin will be offering seven sessions designed to help couples invest in and building a healthy relationship. There is no charge for the course and dinner is included. Non-married couples in long-term committed relationships are also welcomed.

The course is designed to help couples build strong foundations, communicate more effectively, understand each other’s needs, resolve conflict, recognize how upbringing affects your relationship, and develop greater sexual intimacy.

Each session involves video talks which inspire discussion between the couple. Couples do not have to share with other couples - it is private.

To participate, please register at iacdestin.org/the-marriage-course.

For details visit iacdestin.org/the-marriage-course or email immanuel@iacdestin.orgmailto:ethan.iacdestin@gmail.com.