Tony Cline appointed as COO at Lucy Buffett's LuLu's

The Destin Log

Lucy Buffett's LuLu's in Gulf Shores, Alabama, Destin, and North Myrtle Beach South Carolina has a new Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Tony Cline brings over three decades of valuable experience in the hospitality and entertainment sector, having held key executive positions in prominent organizations including Bloomin Brands and World of Beer. His deep understanding of the industry, coupled with his strategic vision, makes him an ideal fit for the COO role at LuLu's.

In his new capacity, Cline will oversee the day-to-day operations of LuLu's, focusing on optimizing operational efficiency, enhancing guest experiences, and expanding the brand's presence in both existing and new markets.

Lucy Buffett, the visionary behind LuLu's, is excited about Cline joining the team.

“We are thrilled to welcome Tony to the LuLu's family. His extensive background in the industry and his commitment to excellence align perfectly with our values and ambitions. With Tony's leadership, we are confident that LuLu's will continue to grow and thrive, offering unforgettable experiences to our guests,” Buffett said.

Cline shared his enthusiasm about his new role.

“I am honored to join the talented team at LuLu's and contribute to the success of such a beloved brand. LuLu's has already established itself as a premier destination for good times and great food, and I am committed to building upon that foundation. Together, we will strive to deliver exceptional experiences to our guests while further solidifying LuLu's position as a leader in the hospitality and entertainment industry,” Cline said.

LuLu’s is located in Destin at the foot of the Mid-Bay Bridge next to Legendary Marina. For more information, visit www.lulusfunfoodmusic.com.