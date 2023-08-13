Brotula's Seafood House & Steamer represents Florida in Great American Seafood Cook-Off

The Destin Log

Destin-Fort Walton Beach locally owned restaurant, Brotula’s Seafood House & Steamer, was awarded the honor of representing the state of Florida in the 19th Annual Great American Seafood Cook-Off held on Aug. 5.

The prestigious national juried competition held in New Orleans was started by the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and Marketing Board in 2004 and promotes domestic, sustainable seafood.

The chosen state representative chefs prepared dishes in front of a live audience and then presented their culinary creations to a panel of notable national judges. Dishes were judged based on creativity, composition, flavor, craftmanship, and presentation.

After a second-place win last year, Brotula’s in Destin, was selected to return to the competition and created a locally inspired seafood dish.

This year, Executive Chef Orion Cordoves, presented a Pan Seared Gulf Coast Brotula & Slipper Lobster. The Bearded Brotula, the restaurant’s namesake, is a lesser-known deep-water fish which offers a sweet flavor profile. The Brotula was paired with a tender Slipper Lobster which is commonly caught on the reefs off the shores Destin/Fort Walton Beach by divers. Locally, it is considered a “divers delight.”

Executive Chef Cordoves of Havana, Cuba brings his passion and expertise to Bald & the Beard Restaurant Group creating innovative dishes. His success as a professional chef with the MGM Mirage in Las Vegas as well as the Chef de Cuisine at Harrah’s Casino in Memphis is due to his love and respect for the tastes and traditions of international flavors, combined with his desire to experiment.

"I'm still training and always will be, it just doesn't stop. There are always new methods and techniques. I approach food preparation with gratitude and respect for the bounty of the land and seek out the freshest, seasonal, and local foods for the meals I prepare,” Cordoves said.

Every meal he creates reflects what he values and provides not just great taste, but also nourishment for the mind and body.

For more information on Brotula’s Seafood House & Steamer, please visit: https://www.brotulas.com/