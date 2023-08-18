Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation taking applications for Collaborative Art Exhibits

The Destin Log

Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation (MKAF) is accepting applications for the Adult Collaborative Art Exhibit component of the 28th annual Festival of the Arts, Oct. 28-29 at the Mattie Kelly Cultural Arts Village in Destin.

One of the unique features of MKAF’s Festival of the Arts is the Collaborative Art Exhibit, which showcases the work of seasoned and emerging adult artists and local student artists competing for the $1,050 McIlroy Awards given in honor of the late Patricia McIlroy, Destin’s first First Lady and an MKAF advocate and patron.

Artwork should be of an artistic caliber associated with a juried fine art show. Artists in the Adult Collaborative Exhibit can display and/or sell up to three pieces of artwork.

The competition is open to the first 25 eligible applicants. The entry fee is $35 per person for up to three pieces of art no larger than 24” x 36.” Application deadline is Sept. 8. Download the application at mkaf.org/arts-festival/ or contact Deb Nissley at the Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation by email at deb@mkaf.org or call 850- 650-2226.

To make a tax-deductible donation or provide corporate sponsorship; or for more information about the Festival of the Arts, visit www.mkaf.org or call 850-650-2226.