Destin Garden Club: All play and no work

The Destin Log

If you think “all play and no work” is a true statement, come with me to meet the Destin Garden Club volunteers who help to clean up and beautify the grounds of the Destin Library every month.

I drive down around 8 a.m. to see what is going on, and the summer sunlight is washing over the library walls in heat waves. This intrepid work group is getting a short water break after working for several hours weeding in the various flower beds with the temperature a punishing 88 degrees with the humidity so dense dragonflies have a hard time gliding around.

This work is hard and dirty but given with dedication, and believe me, there is nothing "frou-frou" about this group. Everybody is drenched in sweat and dirt dirty, from gloved hands to kneeling knees. This work is a gift given to the community without thanks from the public because nobody sees them in their endeavor. This gift to the Destin community has been going on for 20 years of creating and maintaining the flower beds and gardens around the library. The pay here comes from the pleasurable moments of camaraderie, the joy of gardening, and giving back to the community.

Many gardens around the library need constant maintenance, like the butterfly, fountain, and secret garden. Just added to the left of the walk going up to the front door is a gift from Okaloosa Public Art: "Starry Eyes." This 5-foot fiberglass heron is one of 20 painted and placed in various locations in Okaloosa County. Anne Johnston painted the heron in front of the Destin Library.

The Destin Garden Club meets at the Destin Library on the second Tuesday of most months at 9:30 a.m. On the third Tuesday, club members meet on a volunteer basis to help weed and maintain the gardens at the library. The regular meetings are open to the public, and annual membership is available for $35 annually. The public is invited to join us at our next meeting on Sept. 12 at 9:30 a.m. The scheduled program provided by Joyce-Waters Smith will be on “Adaptive Gardening” using many innovative tools to make gardening easier for all of us.

Have you ever heard of the super sharp stirrup hoe? While weeding, you can use this double-sided hoe while standing up to get the smaller weeds and grasses out of your flower beds so quickly that you will think they were never there. For more information on our club, text our President, Lee Vanderpool, at 850-974-2707.

I could hardly wait to tell you about the fantastic Japanese garden underway at the Destin Library at 150 Sibert Avenue. It changes weekly as the work progresses quickly. Thanks to our club member, Velda Dougherty, along with 140 competing applicants, was awarded a $1,000 grant. A second grant came for $500.

Work began on the Japanese garden project in late March to ensure the freezing threat was past. At that time, the club started with the installation of Japanese Maples and Camellias, an Okame Cherry, Kwanzan Cherry Tree, Purple Pony Plum Tree, Popstar Hydrangeas, Autumn chiffon Azaleas, Kousa Japanese Dogwood, Mint Julep Topiary Juniper along with Ajuga and Blue Shore Juniper ground cover. Round concrete steppingstones direct you through the garden, and where the path splits, you will want to take a moment to see the most beautiful and intricate square Mandala's hand done by Velda Dougherty.

The club has had great support from our community with discounts for this grant project from John Davy, Panhandle Growers, Inc., Shawn Leake, manager of Destin Lowes, and Emerald Coast Nursery.

This column was provided by Laura Hall, a member of the Destin Garden Club.