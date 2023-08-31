Community events

The Destin Log

Destin Fall Softball Clinic

The City of Destin will host a Fall Softball Clinic. Registration began Aug. 25 and will go through Sept. 8 for girls ages 9-10 (age as of Sept. 1, 2023). The fee is $45 for Destin residents and $65 for non-residents. A birth certificate is required unless it is already on file. Registration can be completed online at: www.cityofdestin.com/reconline. Spaces are limited, so early registration is recommended. The clinic will be on Monday nights and games on Thursday nights (weather permitting) at Dalton Threadgill Park. For more information, please call 850-654-5184 or email recreation@cityofdestin.com.

Pickleball lessons

Learn to play pickleball at the Destin Community Center. Every Tuesday in September starting Sept. 5 from 1-2 p.m. The fee is $20 per person. Space is limited, register online at www.cityofdestin.com/reconline. Racquets and balls are available, just bring your gym shoes. For additional information call 850-654-5184.

Fall Festival

The City of Destin’s 21st Annual Fall Festival will be held at the Destin Community Center on Oct. 30 from 5-8 p.m. Please bring one non-perishable food item for admission. There will be booths with fun games and activities, a cakewalk, a costume contest, a spacewalk/slide, a jack-o-lantern contest, and food for sale. Tickets for games and food will be on sale for 4/$1 or 20/$5. Registration for the costume contest is 5-6 p.m. Carved pumpkins must be dropped off before 3 p.m. (judging promptly at 5 p.m.). For more information, call 850-654-5184.

Jack-O-Lantern Contest

The City of Destin’s 23rd Annual Fall Festival Jack-O-Lantern Contest will be held on Oct. 30 at the Destin Community Center. All carved pumpkins are to be dropped off before 3 p.m. on Oct. 30, and will be judged that same day. First through third place prizes will be awarded in these categories: scariest, funniest, and most original. The pumpkins will be lit and on display at the Community Center on Monday night at the City of Destin’s Fall Festival. All pumpkins not picked up by 8 p.m. Oct. 31 will be discarded. For more information, call 850-654-5184.

Annual Pinfish Classic

The 25th Annual Pinfish Classic is set for Nov. 4 on the docks behind AJ’s Seafood and Oyster Bar Restaurant, located at 116 Harbor Blvd. The event will kick-off at 7 a.m. The catch and release event is open to children ages 14 and under. Bring your own pole, and the city will supply the bait. Awards will be given for the largest and smallest pinfish in each age group as well as a prize for the most fish caught overall. Awards will be given at 8:45 a.m. at the registration site. You must pre-register for the event online at www.cityofdestin.com/reconline no later than Nov. 3 by 5 p.m.

For more information, call the City of Destin’s Parks & Recreation Department at 850-654-5184 or email recreation@cityofdestin.com.