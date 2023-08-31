Southern Tide offers coastal inspired apparel for men, women and children

The Destin Log

Southern Tide’s 30A store celebrated its grand opening with the Destin Chamber on Aug. 24.

Southern Tide offers quality, coastal inspired apparel for men, women and kids. Its signature men’s line has everything for the modern refined man, from professional chinos for the office to moisture-wicking quarter-zip pullovers for breezy days by the coast.

Its women’s designs feature stylish, preppy, and cozy pieces, whether your lifestyle takes you to the tailgate or the country club. The ever-growing collection features cute swimsuits, sophisticated dresses, and comfortable sweaters.

The youth apparel keeps your kids adorable for school pictures, but free enough to play all day. They will love wearing the iconic graphic t-shirts, high-quality khaki shorts, and even the fan-favorite Father/Son matching outfits for all seasons.

The Grand Boulevard store is at 600 Grand Blvd. Ste. M-101, in Miramar Beach.