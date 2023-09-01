Dress for Success Emerald Coast to host 2nd Annual Fashion Show

The Destin Log

Dress for Success Emerald Coast (DFSEC) is celebrating its second year serving women of the Emerald Coast with its 2nd Annual Fashion Show and Fundraiser. DFSEC invites the public to attend “SUCCESS Heals! Fashion Show" on Sept. 30 from 12-3 p.m. at the Emerald Coast Venue (135 Eglin Parkway SE, Fort Walton Beach), featuring music, door prizes, and nationally renowned speaker, Patricia Russell-McCloud, Esq.

“DFSEC has had a successful first two years. We are planning to expand our services to include a retention program for our clients and this fundraiser will help us reach our goal,” said founder Dr. Gail Shorter-Judson, D.B.A., M.B.A. Shorter-Judson and Erica Cortes, executive director, have partnered with organizations across the region to provide their professional development services to unemployed and underemployed women. Partners include technical colleges, universities, women’s shelters, churches, and law firms handling divorce cases, among others. These and other organizations can refer women who may need DFSEC’s services.

This event will feature Patricia Russell-McCloud, Esq, a business entrepreneur who has delivered dynamic lectures for major corporations, professional organizations, and nonprofits for more than 30 years. An alumna of Howard University School of Law, she was a practicing attorney for a decade prior to establishing her speaking career. She will read excerpts from her book, “A is for Attitude: An Alphabet for Living,” which provides a message for “personal empowerment and professional accountability to show you how to have the courage to face all that life has to offer.” A book signing will follow with copies of her book available for sale.

Come out and celebrate a significant milestone in the lives of clients and the work of DFSEC at fashion show fundraiser. Tickets are $95 per person and can be purchased through Eventbrite (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/605260760227) or by calling 850-586-0667 or 850-687-2723. A portion of ticket sales will benefit the clients of DFSEC.

DFSEC, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit affiliate of Dress for Success Worldwide, has a mission to empower women to achieve economic freedom and career success by providing professional attire, a network of support and development tools to succeed in work and life. DFSEC’S goals include Outreach to help underserved women Restore Dignity, to Elevate and EmpowHer to Reach the possible. We are careful to O.R.D.E.R. our steps when working with clients. Their success makes our success possible.

For more information visit www.emeraldcoast.dressforsuccess.org; email emeraldcoast@dressforsuccess.org to get involved.