Calendar of events

The Destin Log

Meet Miss Destin

People in the community will have the opportunity to meet Miss Destin 2023 Carrington Phillips at 6 p.m. on Sept. 21 at The Inn on Destin Harbor.

Destin Fishing Rodeo captains, crews, anglers, volunteers and their families are invited to attend this 21st annual Destin tradition.

5K Mullet Run

The first-ever Destin 5K Mullet Run & Walk hosted by the Destin History and Fishing Museum is set for 4 p.m., Sept. 30 at Beach Camp Brewpub in the heart of Destin.

Early race registration is $35 and includes a T-shirt for the first 250. After Sept. 23, cost is $45. Race day registration will also be available. To register go to destinhistoryandfishingmuseum.org.

Proceeds from the event will go to the Destin History and Fishing Museum. For more information, contact the museum at 850-837-6611 or go to destinhistoryandfishingmuseum.org.

Kids' Wagon Boat Parade

The annual Kids' Wagon Boat Parade will roll out at 6 p.m. at AJ's Seafood and Oyster Bar on Sept. 29 and go along the Destin Harbor front to Margaritaville and back to AJ's.

This is a family-friendly Destin Fishing Rodeo event. Decorate your wagon to look like a sailing sloop, charter boat, pirate ship or a bathtub. Whatever your boat designer dreams up.

There is no registration fee and the parade is open to elementary school-aged children.

City Open House

The public is invited to attend the city of Destin’s Open House on Oct. 25 from 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Destin Community Center. "This year’s theme is ‘Music to Our Ears’, and we'll have a local band to add a little flair to an already great annual event,” said Tamara Young, Public Information Director.

“Jones and Company will share their talent, and the event gives city departments and important partners a chance to engage with the community on what we do."

Nonprofit organizations interested in having an informational table at the event should call city hall for specifics. Lunch will be provided by Chef Jim Shirah.

The city will also host a free Community Shred Day as part of the Open House. Residents and businesses can bring old documents to be securely shredded on site from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Community Center or from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. at Destin City Hall. To allow for maximum public participation within the timeframe, only reasonable amounts of materials will be accepted. Parking fees at the Community Center will be waived during the event.

Pickleball lessons

Learn to play pickleball at the Destin Community Center. Every Tuesday in September starting Sept. 5 from 1-2 p.m. The fee is $20 per person. Space is limited, register online at www.cityofdestin.com/reconline. Racquets and balls are available, just bring your gym shoes. For additional information call 850-654-5184.

Salt Water Music Festival

Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation (MKAF) will usher in the fall 2023 cultural arts season with something new, and salty. The first-ever Salt Water Music Fest, presented by Salt Water Vacations and MKAF, brings Destin music lovers a sensational three-day music showcase celebration to raise funds and awareness for MKAF.

The two-day music festival is Oct. 12-13 at MKAF’s Cultural Arts Village in Destin with a singer/songwriter brunch to follow on Oct. 14 at Soleil in Destin.

Tickets for the Salt Water Music Festival are available for purchase online at mkaf.org.

Fall Festival

The City of Destin’s 21st Annual Fall Festival will be held at the Destin Community Center on Oct. 30 from 5-8 p.m. Please bring one non-perishable food item for admission. There will be booths with fun games and activities, a cakewalk, a costume contest, a spacewalk/slide, a jack-o-lantern contest, and food for sale. Tickets for games and food will be on sale for 4/$1 or 20/$5. Registration for the costume contest is 5-6 p.m. Carved pumpkins must be dropped off before 3 p.m. (judging promptly at 5 p.m.). For more information, call 850-654-5184.

Jack-O-Lantern Contest

The City of Destin’s 23rd Annual Fall Festival Jack-O-Lantern Contest will be held on Oct. 30 at the Destin Community Center. All carved pumpkins are to be dropped off before 3 p.m. on Oct. 30, and will be judged that same day. First through third place prizes will be awarded in these categories: scariest, funniest, and most original. The pumpkins will be lit and on display at the Community Center on Monday night at the City of Destin’s Fall Festival. All pumpkins not picked up by 8 p.m. Oct. 31 will be discarded. For more information, call 850-654-5184.

Annual Pinfish Classic

The 25th Annual Pinfish Classic is set for Nov. 4 on the docks behind AJ’s Seafood and Oyster Bar Restaurant, located at 116 Harbor Blvd. The event will kick-off at 7 a.m. The catch and release event is open to children ages 14 and under. Bring your own pole, and the city will supply the bait. Awards will be given for the largest and smallest pinfish in each age group as well as a prize for the most fish caught overall. Awards will be given at 8:45 a.m. at the registration site. You must pre-register for the event online at www.cityofdestin.com/reconline no later than Nov. 3 by 5 p.m.

For more information, call the City of Destin’s Parks & Recreation Department at 850-654-5184 or email recreation@cityofdestin.com.