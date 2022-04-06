Southern Star and Buccaneer Pirate Ship under new ownership, but expect same great experience

The Southern Star Dolphin Cruise Boat and Buccaneer Pirate Ship are under new ownership, but no big changes are anticipated and it should be smooth sailing as usual.

Chenmark of Maine bought the two boats from Steve and Wendy Wilson on Feb. 7. Since then, CEO Sean Joy, who had never been to the Emerald Coast before, has made the move to Destin to take over the helm of the business.

And Joy is finding joy in the business and bragged on the area and the people.

“It’s been better than I expected coming here. I didn’t know Destin and I didn’t know these ships, it’s incredible. The harbor is gorgeous … never seen anything like it. It’s a nice change of pace.

“The people are super friendly and hospitable, not just at work but in my building. I like it so far,” he said, noting he was from Buffalo, New York.

As for the business end of buying the Southern Star Dolphin Cruise Boat, an 80-foot double deck, glass bottom boat and the Buccaneer Pirate Ship complete with huge sails and a crew full of pirates, Joy said, “it was probably the easiest transaction I’ve been part of. All incredibly smooth.”

The Wilson had been looking for a way to safeguard their legacy of almost of three decades as well as keep the family-and-crew together.

“The only way we can safeguard the long term … is to transfer ownership to the next generation. That way the business can be viable and continue to operate for years and years to come,” Steve said.

But with no heir to transfer ownership too, selling it was the way to go.

“So, this company contacted us, they have purchased a like-kind business,” Steve said, noting they did a lot of investigations before agreeing to the sale. “But they kind of won our hearts.”

Wilson said Chenmark is going to continue a lot of the programs they have done over the years such as Wounded Warriors and Sanctuary Friends.

“It was like a God-send, them coming in at the time,” Steve said.

Steve said the past two years have been difficult, first because of COVID and then the year that followed.

“It was tough for all of us here on the coast and still is,” Steve said, noting the difficulty of getting people to work. “So now we’ve got some young, energetic and aggressive professionals that are putting forth their expertise and I really believe they are the perfect people to take our little business that we’ve built to the next height. We are extremely happy with these guys.”

When Chenmark first approached the Wilsons, Steve said they were only interested in the Southern Star. The company did not know about the Buccaneer.

“They started looking at the numbers and were pretty happy with what they saw and they wanted them both. They felt like it was time for them to play pirate,” Steve said.

As CEO, Joy is excited about the new venture.

“They’ve built an incredible business and an incredible reputation. And we’re honored to take over … and take the baton as they say and run with it,” Joy said.

Joy said they first noticed the business on TripAdvisor and all the great reviews.

The Wilson’s had the Southern Star for almost 30 years and this year marks the 10th year of the pirate ship.

“They had great reviews because they offer such great service, made a lot of people happy. That’s how we first came across it,” Joy said.

And Joy looks to continue and build on that stellar business.

They have no plans to make any big changes.

“I think they built such a great operation, there’s no need to make big changes. We’re just trying to tweak small things here and there and continue to deliver the best experience for people that we can.

“People come to Destin and come to these ships because they want to have a memorable experience and that’s what we are trying to do, just continue that,” Joy said.

Chenmark has essentially kept all the staff and brought in a few more hires with the busy summer season fast approaching.

“It’s been an easy transition, not just a great business but a great group of people here … everybody we work with,” Joy said.

“The captains are great and they know the vessels inside and out. Things happen on boats all the time and they deal with issues as they come up and they keep me in the loop. And no pun intended, but it’s been smooth sailing so far,” Joy said.

What’s next for the Wilson’s?

After the sale, they got on their personal boat and got away for a while.

“We wanted to decompress and see what God’s got for us next, not completely sure what that is, but we know whatever it is, it's going to be really really good,” Steve said.

They have no plans to move any time soon.

“We’re not making any big decisions,” Steve said.

"We may do some mission work,” Wendy chimed in.

"Whatever it is …. probably be around some kind of ministry,” Steve said.

The Wilsons dropped by the boats earlier this week.

“It was a little weird. Our employees are our friends, our family. It was pretty amazing the relationships we’ve built over time,” Steve said.

But the sale was the right thing to do.

“Everything we did with them was silky smooth," Steve said. "God ordained from the very beginning.

“We’ve had the honor of running these boats and serving our community for almost 30 years. I wouldn’t change. We love this area and this city. We’re not going anywhere,” he added.