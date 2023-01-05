Walton County Snowbirds are a social flock

The Destin Log

Our largest registration of snowbirds was at the Jan. 2 registration at Faith Assembly Church in Miramar Beach. With over 30 activities to choose from, there is something for everyone.

This year, to welcome new members, we are having a New Members Social on Jan. 12 at Red Rooster Café, 385 Harbor Blvd (Route 98) from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Folks can still sign up to attend at the registration on Jan. 6, from 8:30-11 a.m. at Faith Fellowship Hall, 306 S. Geronimo, Miramar Beach. The cost is $25 and includes a buffet and happy hour drink prices. Come meet fellow new members and members of the Snowbird Board.

We are having two other socials for all members, not just new members, to meet and mingle with other snowbirds. The first one is on Jan. 20 at 4:30 p.m. at Acme Oyster House, 90 Seascape Drive. The second social is on Feb. 3 at 4:30 p.m. at The Beach House, 4009 Sandestin Blvd. in Sandestin. Early bird dinner rates will be available at both socials. Sign ups will be at the snowbird registrations and members will pay at the restaurants on separate checks.

Are you single and looking for other singles to mingle with while on the Emerald Coast this winter? The Walton County Snowbirds have a very active singles group. The members meet at various times in January and February for happy hours and for lunch after the general meetings. This group’s outings are a great way to meet other snowbirds who do not have a partner with them.

Besides all these social events, there are over 30 other activities including physical activities such as golf, pickleball instruction, basketball, tennis, bowling, aerobics, and more. We have very active card groups including bridge, hand and foot and euchre.

Additional opportunities to register for this season of the Walton County Snowbirds activities are on Jan. 6, Jan.16, and Feb. 6 from 8:30-10:30 a.m. at Faith Assembly Hall at 306 S. Geronimo in Miramar Beach. Dues are $20 per person for the season.

You can also register one hour before any of our general meetings, which are on Jan.12 and 26 and Feb. 9 at 10 a.m. at Destin United Methodist Church, 200 Beach Dr, Destin. The final general meeting is on Feb 23 at 10 a.m. at St. Andrews Episcopal Church, 207 Harbor Blvd, Destin.

For more information on registration and all the activities the club has to offer, go to the website at www.waltoncountysnowbirds.com or join the group Facebook page “Walton County Snowbirds.”