Destin Snowbird Club sets events and activities

The Destin Log

Note to the new Destin snowbirds: there is no such thing as a weekly event on the roster. When you hear the term “event,” it means a seasonal happening, while most “activities” occur weekly.

Coming events, in the order of occurrence, include:

Harbor Party Cruise, Jan. 30. Another is scheduled for Feb. 6 if the January one sells out.

Ladies Scrambles, Feb. 6 at The Pines at the Fort Walton Beach Golf Club with awards dinner to held at LuLu’s in Destin.

Annual snowbird craft show, Feb. 7 at the Roost.

Todd Herendeen Dinner Theater bus trip, Feb. 9.

Mardi Gras bus trip, Feb. 12-13.

Can/Am Golf Tournament, Feb. 13 at Bluewater Bay.

Valentine Dinner Dance, Feb. 14.

Ladies Luncheon, Feb. 16.

The best way to find out if an event still has openings is to attend the weekly Tuesday morning meeting where announcements will be made, and any remaining available tickets will be sold.

Snowbird activities include card games, sporting events, quilting, and social events. These have all begun but most are still welcoming registered snowbirds who would like to participate. All are listed on our website at www.thedestinsnowbirds.com. Printed activity sheets are also available in the registration room of the Roost every Tuesday morning from 8:30 to 9:45 a.m.

There is a snowbird activity for nearly every day of the week.

Monday: basketball, softball, pickleball, golf, and Ma Jongg

Tuesday: snowbird meetings, Single Friendship Club luncheons, tennis, golf, and poker

Wednesday: pickleball, softball, golf, quilting, and bridge

Thursday: Nine & Wine & Whine (every other week) tennis, golf, pinochle, euchre, and the writers’ group (which is filled to capacity,)

Friday: bowling and pickleball.

Each activity has a chairperson listed on the website and activity sheet. Most chairpersons recommend that you contact them for details such as costs, times, and availability.

T.G.I.T. parties could be considered a hybrid; they are an event that happens multiple times throughout the season, the next one being on Feb. 7, at Lulu’s with Cheryl Jones as the entertainment.

Then, of course, there are the perks to being a snowbird in Destin, like complimentary tickets to events and activities at Northwest Florida State College like the Raiders basketball games and the Northwest Florida Symphony Orchestra concerts.

Speaking of Northwest Florida State College, next Tuesday’s entertainment will be the “Voices of Northwest Florida,” a vocal ensemble that showcases the excellent musicianship and character of the NWF State College students. These songsters are ambassadors for the college and an asset to the community. You won’t want to miss this meeting.

It’s hard to believe I’m writing this already, but tickets for storage space will go on sale at the Feb. 7 meeting. The cost to store your box, bike, golf clubs and/or beach chairs is $20 per item. Drop-off dates will be announced at a future meeting. Call Linda Zukonik at 810-441-7042 with any questions. Boxes can be purchased at U-Haul and must be 18” X 18” X “16” in size, and not exceed 25 pounds. The last day for scheduled storage pick-up is Jan. 28, from 8 to 9 a.m. Need to get something out after that? Call Tom Franklin at 218-230-3212.

The Singles Friendship Club will meet at Fudpucker’s after Tuesday’s meeting.

Beside the website, don’t forget to check out the Facebook group page at, The Destin Snowbirds.

Mary Pierce is the publicity person for the Destin Snowbird Club.