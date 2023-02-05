Destin Snowbirds enjoy Harbor Party Boat Cruise and more

The Destin Log

The temperature was in the balmy 70’s and the blanket of fog lifted just in time for the first Harbor Party Boat Cruise that set sail Jan. 30.

A full capacity of 147 snowbirds boarded the Southern Star for two hours of socializing, drinking, and dancing to the music of Bobby D, according to Jerry Reckman, VP and party cruise chair. All were hoping to catch some friendly dolphins dancing in the waves along with them. The next cruise has been moved to Feb. 20, so that our newly arriving February snowbirds will have enough time to settle in and get signed up. Reckman will be selling tickets for that cruise at each Tuesday morning meeting while they last.

Speaking of the Tuesday morning meetings, the Roost has been filled to capacity every meeting since the New Year began. A collection had been taken for Children-in-Crisis several weeks ago, and on Jan. 24, a packed Roost was able to witness President Ruth Becket present a check for nearly $2,000 to CIC President and CEO Ken Hair.

One reason the Roost has been so packed is because the entertainment has been phenomenal. Todd Herendeen, who wowed the crowd on Jan. 24, has long been a snowbird favorite, and the Jan. 31 performers, The Voices of Northwest Florida, while new to our venue, were an amazingly talented ensemble who will, no doubt, be invited back.

Herendeen and his band were the entertainment for the season’s second T.G.I.T. party at Lulu’s on Jan. 24. He drew well over 200 snowbirds to the gala. The next T.G.I.T. party is set for Feb. 7, with Cheryl Jones entertaining. She is known to attract quite a crowd herself, so you may want to arrive early to get a good seat.

The Mardi Gras trip, scheduled for Feb. 12 and 13, is completely sold out. So is the Feb. 14 Valentine Dinner Dance, and the Todd Herendeen Dinner Theater bus trip on Feb. 9. If you would like to be added to a waiting list, contact the chairperson. Names and contact information are listed on the activity sheet and on the website, www.thedestinsnowbirds.com.

There may be some available openings for the Third Annual Can/Am Cup which will be held on Feb. 13, at Bluewater Bay Golf Club. American Rick Mettle (740-901-1928) and Canadian Rick Baker (613-794-3060) are the chairpersons to contact for more information.

Storage tickets will be on sale at the Tuesday morning meetings. The cost is $20 for the storage of a box. Call Linda Zukonik at 810-441-7042 with questions.

The Singles Friendship Club will meet at Tommy Bahama’s after next Tuesday’s meeting.

The Destin Snowbird Club is searching for a new Publicity Director. I will be traveling more next season and won’t be able to fill the position. It is an extremely rewarding way to get to know a lot of wonderful people from all over the country and beyond. It’s also a great way to learn more about the Destin community and all our very generous vendors. The Destin Log editor, Tina Harbuck, has a way of helping any writer look like an experienced journalist, and our webmaster Jack Krasky is also always ready to help. If you are interested in learning more about the position, contact me at 419-250-9377, or Dean Harper at 865-336-0421. Publicity Director is a board position.

Mary Pierce is the Publicity Director for the Destin Snowbirds.