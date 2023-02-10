Ladies golf scramble a big success

The Destin Log

The odds were against her, but Ladies Scrambles chair Brenda Murphy was able to pull-off a remarkable success on Monday at the Oaks course of Fort Walton Beach Golf Club. Traditionally, the golf outing had been held at Shalimar Pointe, but that course is under renovations, so Murphy had to do a little scrambling herself.

“The head of operations at Fort Walton Beach Golf Club, Jim Ates was very helpful in helping us secure a place, date and time,” Murphy said. And even though the event had been cancelled the past two years due to COVID and a drop in snowbird memberships, nearly 30 ladies signed up for the event.

A new twist to the event was a separate awards dinner which was held at Lulu’s on Legendary Marina Drive. Lulu’s manager Sean Chaloupka worked with Murphy to ensure a quiet corner of the restaurant so that the group could celebrate the victors and share tales of their shots that were stunners or stinkers.

The course was challenging with water and trees everywhere, but one team was able to shoot par for the win. That team included Suzanne Hagen, Jody McDermott, Bobbie Taylor, and Diane Dauvenshine. Pam McCarville and Sandie McNabb were winners on the two “closest-to-the-pin holes.”

A plethora of door prizes were distributed and everyone was the recipient of a sunshiny beautiful day, and an enjoyable event. Murphy said she owed a debt of gratitude to her right-hand helper Elspeth Orr, and the snowbird club photographer Duane Hall. She also asked anyone who might be interested in chairing the event next year to please step forward.

Rick Mettle has been keeping the 18-holers pretty occupied with outings planned for every Monday through Thursday at Fort Walton Beach and Bluewater Bay Golf Clubs. He added a special outing at Regatta Bay on Feb. 4, and one at Emerald Bay on Feb. 8. He and co-chair Rick Baker have a near-full field for the third annual Can/Am Cup which will be held at Bluewater Bay on Feb. 13. Neither team will be able to cite a lack of practice opportunities as an excuse for losing.

The season is winding down. The last Harbor Party Boat Cruise is planned for Feb. 20. Tickets are being sold on Tuesday morning at the meetings, or you can contact Chairman Jerry Reckman at 501-470-8866.

The last T.G.I.T. (Thank Goodness It’s Tuesday) party will take place at Lulu’s on Feb. 21, with Bobby D entertaining. Everyone is welcome, but a membership badge must be presented at the door along with the $5 admission fee.

The last Nine & Wine & Whine will take place on Feb. 23 at Bluewater Bay. Diane DeVincent will also be available at the Tuesday morning meetings for information.

Registrations will continue to take place on Feb. 14, and 21, however the last Tuesday morning meeting will be Feb. 28.

Tickets for storage are being sold before the Tuesday meetings for $20 per box, bike, golf clubs and/or beach chairs. Contact Linda Zukonik at 810-441-7042 for more information.

The Singles Friendship Club will meet at Tommy Bahama’s for lunch after Tuesday’s meeting.

Mary Pierce is the Publicity Director for the Destin Snowbird Club.