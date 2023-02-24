Destin Snowbird Club finishes strong

The Destin Log

Another Destin Snowbird season is ending with a bang.

Feb. 14, was the annual Valentine Dinner Dance. Nearly 100 snowbird lovers and friends dined on cuisine offered by Auston’s and danced to the music of the Cheryl Jones & Company. Thanks to the arrangements and diligence of chair Dean Harper and his wife Deb, the event will go down in memory banks as one of the best dances ever.

Feb. 16, was the Annual Ladies Luncheon, also held at Auston’s. Rather than have the usual fashion show, this year’s chairs, Diane Sikkenga, Marie Fellows and Betty Yarnell, decided to play some “getting-to-know-you” games. They also had enough door prizes for at least half of all the attendees to win one. Pastor Kim Cannon, music director at Destin United Methodist Church, provided background music on his keyboard as nearly 60 ladies enjoyed a delicious lunch and each other’s company. As a special treat, a beautiful quilt, handcrafted by snowbird Phyllis Hall of Michigan, was raffled off. The lucky winner was Paula Carter of Brantford, Ontario.

The second and final Harbor Party Boat Cruise took place on Feb. 20. It was a breezy but warm and a beautiful day for a cruise. Bobby D, as always, brought the snowbirds to their feet and the dolphins to the waters’ surface to join in dancing to the rhythm of the music. Bobby gave an encore of his amazing talents the next morning at the snowbird meeting and again that afternoon at the season’s final T.G.I.T. party.

Events may be over for the season, but there are still a few activities open to any interested in attending. Poker will continue to be played at Culver’s until Feb. 28. Mah Jongg will be played at Pizza Hut until March 3, and Bridge will be played at Pizza Hut until March 1.

Better hurry if you want to bowl with the flock, the last snowbird games will be Feb. 24. Basketball, golf, softball and tennis may continue into the first week in March. Check with each sport’s chairperson for available spots. Their contact information is listed on the website at, www.thedestinsnowbirds.com.

Registrations are closed for the season. The final count came to nearly 1,200 snowbirds, a nice increase over the last two COVID-affected years. The board is considering a return to two Tuesday morning meetings for 2024. Stay tuned through our website or our very popular group Facebook page, “The Destin Snowbirds.”

The last meeting for this season will be Feb. 28, at 10 a.m. at the Roost. Dennis Raider will bring his unique and humorous style to entertain us. The new Board of Directors will be installed and the prize committee will empty their inventory which means very few will leave empty-handed. Storage tickets will be for sale in the board room from 8:30 to 9:45 a.m. for $20 per item.

The final Singles Friendship Luncheon will be Feb, 28, at Pazzo Italiano in Destin.

Mary Pierce is the Publicity Director for the Destin Snowbird Club.