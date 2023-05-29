Destin Garden Club sets flower show June 6 at the library

The Destin Log

Destin Garden Club will hold its first flower show: “Garden Party,” an NGC Horticulture Specialty Flower Show on June 6 at the Destin Library, 150 Sibert Avenue, Destin. Viewing is free and open to the public from noon until 4 p.m. Light refreshments will be served.

The horticulture specialty show will include a wide variety of exhibits including cut specimens as well as container grown plants grown by club members. Two educational exhibits will also be on display: “Preserving Our Beautiful Butterflies” and “Destin Garden Club Celebrating 20 Years of Service.”

Be sure to stroll the library grounds to see the most recently completed Butterfly Garden and the Blue Star Memorial Garden as well as the new Japanese Garden currently being installed. The gardens on the grounds of the Destin Library were initially established 20 years ago by the Destin Garden Club, are maintained by the club, and continue to grow and evolve through the club’s continuing efforts. Information about Destin Garden Club membership will be available at the flower show. “Come grow with Us.”