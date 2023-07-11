Destin Garden Club tours two local gardens

The Destin Log

The Destin Garden Club meetings are officially on hold until September, however, this pause doesn’t mean the club isn’t busy. The latest outing has been to view the local gardens of Linda Timothy and Teresa King.

It was a beautiful morning, and summertime was rolling across Destin with hot and sultry weather. The first stop on our tour was the home of Linda Timothy at Bonaire Cay. Timothy became a Master Gardener in 2015, and her goal was to have a garden like the ones she admired in Southern Living magazine.

“My garden is always in flux as the plants are moved several times before they find their happy place,” Timothy said. Living in a beach neighborhood finds Timothy with a small, narrow lot with houses nearby. It seems as if every area has been planted in the proper proportions with tall Podocarpus, which can grow to 20 feet tall and create privacy. A tall Chinese Loquat bears fruit and gives a tropical look, and loropetalums are added for variety and color.

After establishing privacy, she added color using plants that do well in our areas, such as crepe myrtles, Encore Azaleas, Endless Summer Hydrangeas, and Drift Roses. One finds pots of tropicals and annuals throughout the garden, such as impatiens and begonias, which can be moved into the garage if a freeze occurs. Add a variety of canna and ginger lilies that pop up with a surprise of color and height throughout your garden and can handle our cold.

The lushness of this shady garden gives a sense of tranquility—pots of caladiums of pink, green, and white underplanted with white begonias shower beauty from the front door and all through the garden. Her beautiful Guara flower blossoms swirl around like iridescent dragonflies.

I can safely say Timothy has created a garden that belongs in any Southern Living magazine.

The second garden we visited is in the Whispering Oats Subdivision on Choctawhatchee Bay. This garden belongs to Teresa Marler King; her parents and grandparents go way back into our Destin history. Teresa and her husband, Frank, bought this lot in 1989 and have worked diligently to clear out the mass and tangle of woods and palmettos. “Every year, we do another section.”

There is a lot of repurposing going on here. King found an old kayak full of holes and sinking into the bay. She was able to get it into her yard and used it in the garden as a flower pot for salvia, pentas, moss rose, and creeping Jenny.

The outdoor potting table is a masterpiece of several different endeavors. Husband Frank built the potting table, and an additional part was provided by friends who offered them a teak swim platform from their boat. When you think this can’t get any better, the third part is a grill from a Green Egg.

This front garden is open to the dazzle of sunlight and will delight your senses. The backyard is a place of shade and cool breezes that ruffle the water across the bay. Early sunrises of summer produce flamboyant colors that promise a sun-blasted day.

Luncheon was held on the back porch, and the Destin Garden Club was presented with a check from the Kelly Plantation Garden Club to be used in developing the new Japanese garden underway at the Destin Library.

This column was provided by local gardener Laura Hall.