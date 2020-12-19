The importance of faith in old Destin

Capt. Ben Marler

Not many were walking daily with the Lord back then, but some sure were. Those who had established a relationship with almighty God were on a path of his own design.

I can't speak for everyone here for I didn't know them all "up close," but some who seemed to move forward in their lives and businesses were prospering more if they were "overt" in their acknowledgement of God himself. Another way of saying this — these were those who "attended" church services more often than not or their wives and children sure did.

Destin seemed to be growing all the time, but not at the rate that came later, for the ones here were working first to feed themselves and their families, and then to invest in some project of one kind or another. Some just seemed to "rest" when not at work while others "dreamed" or were being led by God to see the future was bright for them.

Faith has a way of giving us his "blessed hope" and it's a marvelous thing when Jesus became real to them. When setbacks came they seemed to be able to "roll with the punches" for their sights were more often set on the "finish line."

In my minds eye I can see Destin develop along the waterfront in the harbor. Even at my old age I can see the faces of those who built homes and businesses to provide shelter and a measure of prosperity. Faith is the bedrock of anyone alive, even if they don't admit it readily. We use it to get out of our beds for the day and what demands it will make on us. Some awaken and spring out of bed for they know yesterday is gone and before long this one will be too.

This faith is one of reading the word of God with the help of the Holy Spirit and then walking it out even as he did to the cross at Golgotha. Nothing is more important than coming to know Jesus as our Lord today, not later. For sure it's his desire most of all. Will we fall before him in brokenness?

Shalom.

Capt. Ben Marler, a longtime Destin resident, fisherman and author of “Old Destin Through the Eyes of a Child,” “4 o’clock in the morning,” and “I Am Not Ashamed of Jesus,” can be reached at captben61@gmail.com or through his Facebook page.