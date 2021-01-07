I CAN AND I WILL: Don't let your dreams fade away

Rick Stanfield

A man visited a zoo where elephants were being trained to perform for visitors when he noticed that these 10 feet tall, 13,000-pound giants were being restrained by a small rope tied to just one leg.

He saw a trainer nearby and asked why these animals just stood there and made no attempt to get away.

“Well,” the trainer said, “when they are very young and much smaller, we use the same size rope to tie them and, at that age, it’s enough to hold them. As they grow up, they are conditioned to believe they cannot break away. They believe that the rope can still hold them, so they never try to break free.”

The man was amazed. These animals could at any time break free from their bonds but because they believed they couldn’t, they were stuck right where they were.

“So if the Son sets you free, you will be free indeed.” John 8:36

The birth of a child is a miracle and God instills dreams in us from the time we take our first breath. Unfortunately, when we go out into the world, we are conditioned to accept the life that it wants us to live. Those God-given dreams that you had at birth can fade away and your life can become one of conformity to what others want.

Never allow yourself to be conditioned to believe that you can’t break free. Don’t listen to that person saying you “can’t.” It makes God happier when you break away from the pack. It’s better to try and fail than for you not to try at all.

This is your year! Those ropes holding you back are actually old, rotten threads that can be broken with a single move forward. Take those first steps!

What is your dream for this year?

Rick Stanfield is a syndicated columnist, professor, motivational speaker and author. His latest book is “I Can and I Will.” For more information, visit his website at www.rickstanfield.com.