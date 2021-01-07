Bible study of minor prophets begins in February

Special to Gannett

Experience God’s blessings in your life during “Opening the Windows of Blessing,” a 14-week Bible study of minor prophets on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. beginning Feb. 2 at Enclave Condominium Clubhouse, 3655 Scenic Hwy. 98 in Destin near Capt. Dave's Restaurant.

After 2020, we need to see God's “Windows of Blessing."

Losing heart can be easy when we don’t see the immediate fulfillment of God’s promises. Discouragement, complacency, and apathy can set in. These were the problems God’s people faced as they returned from the exile. But in the midst of their struggles, God sent three prophets to remind his people that blessing comes as the result of obedience.

Minor prophets are Haggai, Zechariah, and Malachi. Learn how to renew hope and strengthen trust in God as his Word teaches us and refreshes our spirit.

Remote studies can be done by email. To register for Bible study classes or to send requests/praise reports or to receive Daily Devotions, text or email with name and email address to Mary Ann Roberts, maryannrbtz@gmail.com or 850-217-8766.