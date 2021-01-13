World Religion Day Jan. 17

Special to Gannett

The Baha'is of Santa Rosa County invite people of all faiths to join them in the celebration of World Religion Day on Sunday, Jan. 17.

World Religion Day was initiated in 1950 by the National Spiritual Assembly of the Baha'is of the United States in Wilmette, Ill. It is observed on the third Sunday of January by Baha'is, and increasingly, by people around the globe, to foster understanding and communication among followers of all religions. The purpose is to call attention to the harmony of spiritual principles and the oneness of the world's religions.

As stated in Baha'i scripture, "religion should be the cause of love and agreement, a bond to unify all mankind, for it is a message of peace and goodwill to man from God," and "Religion is the greatest of all means for the establishment of order in the world and for the peaceful contentment of all that dwell therein."

