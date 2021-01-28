BIG HARE, BIG FAITH: 'God is good with messy'

Caroline Hare

At 4 years old, I remember getting ready to head out the door with my family, and I was fully dressed in a cute dress my mom had just bought.

Wanting to look grown up, I decided to dash into the bathroom and put on some make up like my mom. I grabbed her red lipstick, and I began smearing it in circles on my cheeks, all over my mouth, and above my eyes like eyeshadow. It in turn got all over my hands and then on my pale colored beautiful new dress. I was a complete mess.

I was trying my best to look pretty and complete, but all that resulted was a big mess. At the end of the day, it wasn’t the end of the world.

Let’s be honest, things have been a bit messy lately in our world. So many polarized views, health issues, financial, faith questions, people at odds, and many of it seems life and death. It’s just plain messy.

The good news is that we serve a God who is good with messy. He is an expert at taking messy situations and turning them into miraculous displays of his goodness. From floods to rainbows of promise, a baby escaping genocide to a hero leading people out of bondage through the Red Sea, a harlot brought into the blood line of Jesus, a pit to a palace, old men and women having babies, men in fire who live, a wild man eating locust baptizes folks, a virgin birth, a dead man raised to life, a roof cut open during a sermon to see a healing, beaten, buried and then raised to life. Do I need to keep going?

Yeah, God is good with messy. Things might be messy right now, but we must focus on the miracle maker in the midst of the mess. As we focus on the miracle maker in the midst of the mess, we get lost in who he is and our messy residue starts to fade away. We are called to abide, rest, and stay in him as he abides in us. There’s no separation there. Just a mirrored picture of his goodness refining us into his image bearers.

“Abide in me, and I in you. As the branch cannot bear fruit of itself, unless it abides in the vine, neither can you, unless you abide in me.”

